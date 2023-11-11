The governorship candidate of the Social Democrat Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka, on Saturday, violated ballot secrecy by displaying his thumb-printed ballot paper at the ongoing Kogi State governorship election.

The conduct is a snub of the repeated warnings issued by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Ajaka, who voted around 9:37 a.m. Polling Unit (PU) 005, Open Space Okotonowa, RA 002, Owoli Apa, Idah LGA, Kogi State, arrived the voting venue around 9:30 a.m. in a three-vehicle convoy.

He did not queue but went directly to the election officials for accreditation and voting.

After voting, against INEC guidelines, he raised his thumb-printed ballot paper and showed it to the onlooking voters who cheered him.

INEC has repeated said such conduct is against its election guidelines barring voters from displaying their ballot to show who the candidate they give their votes. This was what Mr Ajaka did.

INEC prohibits use of mobile phones and other photographic devices at voting cubicles to forestall the menace of vote-buying.

INEC’s former National Commissioner in charge of voter education and publicity, Festus Okoye, had also said the rules prohibit display of ballots by voters,

But politicians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, have always ignored this regulation. No one has ever been sanctioned for such conduct.

Confident on winning

Speaking to journalists after exercising his franchise, Mr Ajaka said he was certain of victory in the poll.

“This election is about the liberation of the people of Kogi state. That is what it is,” he said.

He claimed that original result sheets were missing in Okene, Okehi and Adavi LGA.

He also alleged that the electoral officers in the three local government areas have been compromised.

He said: “The only issue we are having now, the results we are getting from the central (zone), precisely Okene, Okehi and Adavi, the original result sheet is missing. And there are somewhere now they are compiling the result when the election has not started.

“I’m forwarding the evidence now to the headquarter for them to know and the returning officers concerned. All the election officials in Okene, Adavi and Okene have been compromised. They’re trying to dent the image of INEC, and I urge the INEC chairman to take charge immediately.

“I have evidence. I’ll post it on social media for everyone to see it. Where they’re compiling the results.”

The SDP candidate however said the atmosphere had been largely peaceful and commended the federal government for the deployment of adequate security to the state.

“As far as I am concerned, so far so good, the INEC arrangement is perfect. Everything about it, from the beginning to where we are now is perfect. These three local governments (Okene, Adavi and Okehi) are where we are having problems.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

