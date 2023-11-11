Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the National Assembly to off-season elections as it is against global best practices.

He spoke on Saturday in the ongoing Bayelsa State governorship election at his country home in Otuoke Bayelsa State.

This is according to a video posted via X by Arise TV.

Accompanied by his wife, Patience Jonathan, Mr Jonathan spoke to journalists on why off-cycle elections need to be discontinued.

“I get worried about off-season elections and I will use this as an opportunity to plead with the National Assembly that we need to block the off-season election,” he said.

He described off-season elections as “very odd, it is not in the global best practice.”

He continued, “If we continue with this trend of off-season elections based on the interpretation of our laws by the judicial officers.

“It will come to a time that Nigeria’s presidential election may be off-season.”

Off-cycle governorship elections are being held in three states in Nigeria today. The elections are being held outside the general elections following judicial interventions in previous elections in the states. Other states with off-season elections are Anambra and Edo State.

