The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has cast his vote at Ofoni Community in Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo voted at 9:47 a.m. at his polling unit in the western part of the state.

After casting his vote, the deputy governor said he was satisfied with the process and large turnout, saying it’s the largest turnout he has seen in recent times.

He boasted that the turnout is courtesy of the emotional sentiment that the community has for his person and the large influence he is commanding.

“I want to thank my principal, the governor of the state, for the opportunity to come for this second contest. It’s not right. It’s a privilege, so I thank him and the party for this opportunity,” he said.

“I want to thank Bayelsans for the four years of massive support and solidarity.”

Mr Ewhrudjakpo expressed concerns about the reports of violence coming from Nembe, saying violence is already taking a pattern in that region.

Regardless of that, the deputy governor said he and his principal, Governor Douye Diri, are coasting to victory.

“I am confident we are coasting to victory because the candidate of the other party has nothing to tell us.

“He claimed his first term occurred when he was still young at 45 but we all know that a fool at 40 is a fool forever.”

A total of 16 candidates, including two women will slug it out in the off-cycle election.

However, analysts say it is a two-horse race between the incumbent, Douye Diri, and a former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, based on the level of visibility of the candidates and their parties during the campaigns.

Mr Diri, who is seeking a second term in office, is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Timipre Sylva is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bayelsa State has eight local government areas and 105 wards.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 1,017,613 out of 1,056, 862 registered voters collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to exercise their franchise in the election holding on the same day as those of Kogi and Imo States.

The voters will cast their votes in the 2, 242 polling units spread across the oil-rich state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

