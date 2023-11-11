A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on an alleged pre-filled result sheet for Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, north-central Nigeria.

Yiaga Africa uploaded a photo of the alleged result sheet on X at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday while voting was just about to start in most of the polling units across the state.

“We received (a) report of (a) pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting,” the CSO tweeted at INEC.

“Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process,” it added.

The CSO at 9:44 a.m. uploaded a photo of another alleged pre-filled result sheet for the Polling Unit 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi state.

INEC was yet to react to the issue at the time of this report.

A total of 18 candidates are taking part in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.

Follow live updates of the election here.

