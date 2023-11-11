A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on an alleged pre-filled result sheet for Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, north-central Nigeria.
Yiaga Africa uploaded a photo of the alleged result sheet on X at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday while voting was just about to start in most of the polling units across the state.
“We received (a) report of (a) pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting,” the CSO tweeted at INEC.
The CSO at 9:44 a.m. uploaded a photo of another alleged pre-filled result sheet for the Polling Unit 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi state.
INEC was yet to react to the issue at the time of this report.
A total of 18 candidates are taking part in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.
