There was a mild drama at the Amaimo Registration Centre in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State on Saturday when security officials fired double gunshots into the air to quell an argument.

The gunshots were fired a few meters away from the Central Amaimo school where the PDP governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, is scheduled to vote

The incident happened at about 9.48 a.m. with a few voters already checking their names on the displayed INEC register.

Some voters who did not speak on record say they would want to cast their votes on time and leave because they are not sure what the day will be like.

Apart from Mr Anyanwu, other major candidates in the election are Governor Hope Uzodimna of the APC, Athan Achonu (LP) and Tony Ejiogu (APGA).

