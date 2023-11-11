The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied a report alleging that the commission has withdrawn the password for the uploaded of election results from the Local Government Supervisors in Imo State.

The commission in a statement released to journalists by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the spokesperson to INEC chairperson, said on Friday night described the report as untrue.

“The attention of INEC has been drawn to a story attributed to unknown “concerned workers” of the Commission that passwords for result upload have been withdrawn from LGA Supervisors for use by APO1s in Imo State. This is untrue.

READ ALSO:

“For the avoidance of doubt, Presiding Officers (POs), and not APO1s, are responsible for result upload to the IReV.

“All the passwords have been securely released for use by designated officials in line with the Commission’s procedure.

“The public should expect more of such insinuations before, during and after the elections, and continue to discountance them,” Mr Oyekanmi said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

