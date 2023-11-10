The Deputy Inspector General of Police overseeing Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, Habu Sani, says police personnel deployment for the election matches the threat level in the state.

He said the 40,000 officers deployed are enough to douse fears of possible violence and disruptions during the exercise.

Mr Sani who spoke to journalists on Thursday in Lokoja, said about 90 per cent of the personnel deployed for the election have arrived in the state.

He said those not yet on ground are either on transit or will take off on Friday to arrive early enough for the election.

He said all the 3,500 polling units in the state would be adequately covered adding that nobody would be allowed for disruption of the election.

“Our deployment is proportional to the threat levels identified before election,” he said.

“40,000 personnel and officers have been mobilised to neutralise any untoward happening before, during and after the election.”

Mr Sani also indicated that there would be movement restrictions on the election day as only those on essential duties would be allowed to move after they have been issued with tags.

He called on members of the public who might have useful information to contact the police control room whose number and that of the officers in charge of each zone would be circulated.

There are fears of low turnout on Saturday due to the level of violence that had attended the campaigns for the election.

The Social Democratic Party‘s candidate, Muri Ajaka, had repeatedly accused the state government and the police of backing attacks on its campaign, an allegation both the police and the APC led government denied.

At least two deaths have been recorded ahead of the opening of the polls and the police have confirmed the arrest of thugs who attempted a gun battle with security agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

