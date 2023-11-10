The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of the armed forces have eliminated 113 terrorists and apprehended 300 others in different operations in various theatres across the country in the last one week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, said this while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops also apprehended 25 perpetrators of oil theft, rescued 91 kidnapped hostages and recovered 129 assorted weapons and 717 assorted ammunition within the period.

In the North-east, he said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, while conducting fighting patrols arrested BH/ISWAP logistics suppliers in Kukawa, Damboa, Monguno and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno State.

The defence spokesperson said the troops eliminated 17 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued six kidnapped hostages as well as recovery of different calibres of arms and ammunition during the period.

He added that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai had on 2 November, engaged terrorists hibernating in the Degbewa area, where several of them were neutralised and had their logistics destroyed.

In the North-central, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted cordon and search operations in parts of Kaduna and Plateau States, killing five terrorists, arrested 14 and rescued 15 kidnapped hostages.

He added that troops of Operation Operation Whirl Stroke conducted a raid operation at a suspected criminal hideout in parts of Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau States, neutralising two terrorists, arresting 10 and rescuing three kidnapped hostages.

In the North-west, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 30 terrorists, arrested seven others and rescued 31 kidnapped hostages in Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara States during the period.

He said the troops also recovered 15 AK47 rifles, one RPG Tube, five RPG bombs, six hand grenades, five pairs of desert camouflages, 10 pairs of magazine purges, IED-making material, unconfirmed no of ammo and the sum of $16,200.

He added that the air component had on 2 November, acquired and conducted an interdiction at terrorist leaders’ residence in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, the terrorist leader known as Badaru had several terrorists hibernating at his residence who were neutralised in the air strikes.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch conducted an offensive operation against terrorists in Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State neutralising 23 terrorists, arresting 83 suspects and rescuing four kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two pistols, one unserviceable AK47 rifle, 141 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one magazine, one motorcycle and three mobile phones,” he said.

In the Niger Delta region, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe denied oil thieves an estimated sum of N571.7 million during the week.

He said the troops discovered and destroyed 76 dugout pits, 35 boats, 95 storage tanks, 10 vehicles, 129 cooking ovens, five pumping machines, 13 speedboats, six outboard engines, one vessel, three motorcycles and 49 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 514,640 litres of stolen crude oil, 339,315 litres of illegally refined AGO and 775 litres of DPK,” he said.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA apprehended 10 suspected IPOB/ESN criminals and recovered one GT3 rifle, one locally fabricated pistol, two pump action guns, two Dane guns, 30 live cartridges, two motorcycles and one cutlass amongst other items.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action,” he added.

(NAN)

