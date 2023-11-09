The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 11 November election in Imo State, Athan Achonu, has explained why he wants to govern the state.

In a statement titled “Why I am Running for Governor” sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mr Achonu said he is in the race to address the challenges bedevilling the state.

According to him, tackling the development challenges would require a new type of leadership attuned to the realities of the people’s existence and capable of galvanising them in a new direction.

“The leadership that the people yearn for must be capable of restoring trust in government and building a consensus on the way forward,” he said.

He added that confronting the myriad of challenges the people are now facing requires honest, bold and courageous leadership committed to the people’s welfare and overriding interest.

“I have painstakingly reflected on the current challenges facing our dear state and equally sought an understanding of what needs to be done to reverse the trajectory of inept leadership and governance that has befallen us as a people,” he said.

Lingering scourge

Mr Achonu said before the advent of the APC administration, Imo was a very peaceful and progressive state on the threshold of economic resurgence and prosperity.

Unfortunately, he further stated, the state has in the recent past witnessed a descent to anarchy and lawlessness that has turned vast swathes of its land into abandoned spaces for criminality.

“Today, Ndi Imo no longer visits their villages and traditional ceremonies such as burials and weddings are now held outside the homeland,” he added.

The LP candidate said the economy of Imo State has totally collapsed resulting in capital flight, divestment and business failures.

He added that the healthcare delivery system remains severely challenged and incapable of providing access to affordable care for the people.

Mr Achonu, a former senator, said the basic indices for measuring human development have largely been in retrogression in the state.

He also lamented that Imo State’s age-long reputation as the citadel of scholarship and learning has been completely eroded with the state now in an unenviable position of having the least level of investment in education amongst the states in the South-east region.

Stating that Imo State ranks 35th out of the 36 in the country in education, the LP candidate said this represents the worst performance in the history of the state and that of the entire South-east.

On infrastructure, Mr Achonu said, “Across the three senatorial zones are decrepit rural and urban roads that symbolise the infrastructure deficit that the state has faced under the APC government.”

According to him, youth unemployment has assumed a worrisome and unprecedented dimension with joblessness fuelling a recourse to crime and drug addiction by vulnerable young people.

My plan for Imo

Mr Achonu said Imo citizens would have the opportunity to elect a new governor to steer the affairs of the state for another constitutional term of four years beginning 15 January 2024.

The LP candidate noted that against the background of the recent massacre of innocent citizens, kidnapping and the wanton destruction of property in the state, the election would provide “Imolites” an opportunity to reverse the current trajectory of “inept and ineffective” governance that has practically destroyed the hopes and aspirations of our people.

He said, that if elected, he would be completely dedicated to the development of the state by creating sustainable pathways and the enabling environment for the return of normalcy to the security situation in Imo State, thus paving the way for increased investment in Igbo land.

“This is what I intend to offer,” he said.

Mr Achonu added, “The Office of Governor is one that comes with a lot of responsibilities. Principally, it is a role that seeks to pull the people together in the direction that would enable the collective pursuit of their welfare.

“The position requires a consensus builder with an understanding of what needs to be done to provide effective governance in all spheres of the people’s life.”

