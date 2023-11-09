The House of Representatives has unveiled its long-awaited Legislative Agenda for the 10th Assembly, outlining key reforms, aimed at addressing socio-economic, political and other challenges in Nigeria.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, unveiled the agenda in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the agenda’s main role was to make the 10th House ‘the People’s House’ as well as promote transparency, accountability, and citizens’ engagement.

“The Legislative Agenda, with a focus on legislative reforms, aims to improve the efficiency of the House, strengthen the committee system, and enhance legislative-executive relationships,” he said.

Mr Abbas highlighted the importance of the agenda as a roadmap to address pressing issues and drive positive change in a challenging time for the nation.

“The agenda’s core values of effectiveness, efficiency, commitment, accountability, accessibility, and responsiveness underscore the House’s vision of being a responsive, results-oriented institution.

” The document acknowledges the challenges faced by the 10th Assembly and commits to rebuilding citizens’ confidence through legislative reforms for economic growth and development.

“Crucially, the Legislative Agenda aligns with the ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda of the Executive, emphasising the collaborative effort required from all arms of government,” he said.

Others, he said, included civil society organisations, the media, international partners and the Nigerian people for successful implementation.

To ensure accountability and progress, Mr Abbas instituted a House committee on the Monitoring and Implementation of the Legislative Agenda.

The committee was tasked with assessing milestones, identifying challenges, and facilitating continuous reviews.

The 10th House was inaugurated on 13 June.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

