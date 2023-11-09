The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has assured residents and electorate in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states of their safety and protection during Saturday’s off-season elections.

Mr Matawalle gave the assurance on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja.

“Adequate arrangements have been made for security agencies to deal decisively with any noise maker and anyone who wants to foment trouble or crises during the elections.

“The military will be available, ’24/7′, for anyone who wants to contact them.

“I, particularly, will be in the office within the period of the election so as to ensure safety in the three states. We shall protect the people.

“We shall ensure that the three states will be safe and the people protected.

“I assure Nigerians that the elections will be held amicably; nothing will happen to anyone.

“The elections will be conducted in these states peacefully,” the minister said.

‘Troublemakers, stay off’

The Defence Headquarters has also warned troublemakers to “stay away from the governorship elections” in the three states “or face injurious consequences from the military.”

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major-general, gave the warning while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the military was aware of plans by some individuals to dress in military uniform to disrupt the electoral processes in the three states on Saturday.

He said that “for the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states this weekend, here is a message for those who planned to disrupt the process.

“We are aware of your plans to dress in military gear to mislead the public. Be assured of injurious consequences should you proceed with those plans.

“We will not allow our image to be dragged to the mud. You’re warned.”

The director said the military is determined to give the elections the seriousness it deserved, adding that troops and platforms were being moved to

locations to reinforce security already in place in those states.

He said security agencies are ready to identify and differentiate between real soldiers and the fake ones.

Buba explained that troops had continued to exert pressure on groups that sought to derail any progress toward peace and security in the country.

According to him, it is for these reasons the military is inflicting severe damage on terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists through operations across the country.

He added that “accordingly, we are targeting their leadership, infrastructure and foot soldiers.

“The coordination between air and ground forces is like never seen before and yielding amazing results.

“We are expecting new platforms that would further enhance our capabilities to further root out terrorists and destroy their military capabilities.”(NAN)

