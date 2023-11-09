Tracka, the service delivery promotion platform of the civic organisation BudgIT, says it has uncovered N8.6 billion payments to 26 contractors for 19 projects in nine states in Nigeria that have either been abandoned or were never executed.

The platform enables citizens to collaborate and monitor the progress of public projects in their communities while offering feedback on them.

According to a statement issued by BudgIT on Wednesday, the projects included the payment of N542 million to Abu-Halawa International Limited from December 2020 to April 2023 under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

The project involved the construction of Jare Earth Dam in Katsina State and no work has been recorded on site ever since, BudgIT said.

“The payment of N630 million to Babar Global Services Nigeria Ltd and Foundation Solid (NIG) LTD between July 2022 and September 2023 under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for the Construction of the Ogbese Multi-Purpose Dam Project Ekiti. This site has been abandoned since 2021,” the document stated.

It also highlighted the payment of N400 million to Laralek Ultimate Ltd in March 2023 under the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for the rehabilitation of Opo Malu Road, Saki, Oyo State, noting that the contractor has never shown up at the site.

BudgIT disclosed that the payments for the non-executed projects were revealed in the 2022 Project Tracking Report titled “Empowering Communities for Economic Growth.”

The document showed that of the 3,691 projects tracked across 22 states in the year to August 2023, 2,037 were completed, 1,012 were ongoing, 533 were not executed, and 109 were abandoned.

“Despite the clamour for increased allocations to capital expenditure by FG and subnationals, our tracking exercise has revealed that capital projects are the largest conduits of embezzlement and misappropriation,” said Gabriel Okeowo, BudgIT’s country director.

“Lack of effective oversight on the part of the legislators and ministries, departments and agencies has largely contributed to the high level of poor project execution and, in some cases, outright abandonment of projects,” he added.

At 76 per cent, Kebbi State recorded the highest completion rate for capital projects, while Oyo State took the rear at 25 per cent. Bauchi had the highest completion rate for constituency projects at 97 per cent, while Oyo came last at 28 per cent.

Nasarawa, at 23 per cent, recorded the highest rate for abandoned projects.

