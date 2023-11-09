The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command, on Wednesday, apprehended an ad-hoc worker of a consultancy company allegedly accepting a bribe from a civil servant.

The NSCDC’s spokesperson in Jigawa, Adamu Shehu, in a statement said the suspect, Kingsley Nnaji, 29, was caught by the Anti-fraud Unit of the NSCDC while accepting money before registering an eligible civil servant.

Mr Shehu said Mr Nnaji, is an ad hoc worker of Prime Gate Consultant, a firm contracted by the state government to collect the Bio-data of civil servants.

“The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, 8th day of November 2023 at the State Ministry of Finance, Dutse where the exercise is taking place at around 11:00 a.m.

“His arrest was prompted by a complaint lodged by the husband of the aggrieved Civil Servant, a retired Military Officer, who reported to NSCDC that his wife, working with Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel, missed the enrollment exercise because of an ailment and was given the contact of Mr Kingsley, who did the enrollment at her place of work, but solicited for N10,000 before she could be registered.

“According to the complainant, he asked his wife to record every detail of her conversations with the suspect which she obliged. He presented various pieces of evidence at the State Command which included call records, serial numbers of the new notes given, b-zank account details of the suspect which he forwarded via SMS to his wife, copy of the customised envelope used in putting the money.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect had the said amount neatly placed in the customised envelope as stated. A short video of how he collected the money was made and presented. His handset equally testified to the calls received,” the NSCDC said.

The NSCDC claimed the suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged in court.

NSCDC claimed that Prime Gate Consultant said Mr Nnaji was not in the employ of the company when he committed the alleged offence as his contract expired on 4 November.

The Prime Gate Consultant was engaged by the state government to capture the Bio-data of civil servants to ascertain the true state of its workforce and identify areas in need of manpower, said Abdullahi Magaji, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

