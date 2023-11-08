President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 20 qualified Nigerians to serve as federal commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC) with nine of them currently serving being appointed for a second term in office:

The commissioners are:

(1) Hon Emmanuel Trump Eke — Abia

(2) Dr Clifford Zirra — Adamawa — Reappointed

(3) Mr Chidi Christopher Ezeoke — Anambra — Reappointed

(4) Barr Isa Audu Buratai — Borno — Reappointed

(5) Bishop Alex Ukam — Cross River

(6) Ms. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba — Delta

(7) Dr Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu — Ebonyi

(8) Dr Tony Aiyejina — Edo — Reappointed

(9) Mr Ejike Ezeh — Enugu — Reappointed

(10) Mr Abubakar Damburam — Gombe — Reappointed

(11) Prof Uba Nnabue — Imo — Reappointed

(12) Ms Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba — Kaduna

(13) Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa — Kano

(14) Hon Yori Afolabi — Kogi

(15) Hon Olakunle Sobukola — Ogun

(16) Hon Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi — Ondo

(17) Sen Mudashiru Hussain — Osun — Reappointed

(18) Ms. Mary Ishaya Afan — Plateau

(19) Mr. Ogiri Itotenaan Henry — Rivers

(20) Mr. Saany Sale — Taraba — Reappointed

The President charged the new and returning NPC federal commissioners to successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

November 8, 2023

