President Bola Tinubu will, on Thursday, depart Abuja for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Saudi-Africa Summit, scheduled to take place on 10 November.
At the summit, the president will underscore Nigeria’s commitment to attracting more Foreign Direct Investment and expanding business partnerships, which are strongly reinforced by his administration’s ongoing domestic economic reforms.
Discussions at the first Saudi-Africa Summit will revolve around supporting joint action, enhancing political coordination, addressing regional security threats, facilitating economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, all while bolstering cross-sectoral investment cooperation.
President Tinubu will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; as well as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.
READ ALSO: Tinubu signs 2023 supplementary budget of N2.1trn
Others are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; and the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi.
President Tinubu will return to Abuja upon the conclusion of the summit.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
November 8, 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999