President Bola Tinubu will, on Thursday, depart Abuja for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Saudi-Africa Summit, scheduled to take place on 10 November.

At the summit, the president will underscore Nigeria’s commitment to attracting more Foreign Direct Investment and expanding business partnerships, which are strongly reinforced by his administration’s ongoing domestic economic reforms.

Discussions at the first Saudi-Africa Summit will revolve around supporting joint action, enhancing political coordination, addressing regional security threats, facilitating economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, all while bolstering cross-sectoral investment cooperation.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; as well as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.

Others are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; and the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi.

President Tinubu will return to Abuja upon the conclusion of the summit.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

November 8, 2023

