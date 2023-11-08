The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The court ordered that he should be released to his counsel and must be produced in court when needed, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The judge, Adeniyi Ademola, also ordered him to submit all his travel documents to the court’s registrar.

The judge made the order releasing Mr Emefiele on Wednesday in a ruling in a fundamental rights enforcement suit which the former CBN chief filed to challenge his almost five-month-long detention.

He has been in detention since 10 June, when he was arrested in Lagos by the SSS.

He was arrested a day after being suspended from office over undisclosed corruption charges.

He is said to be facing investigations, which EFCC took over from the SSS, over multidimensional corruption allegations against him.

The presidency said he resigned from office while he was in SSS custody.

(NAN)

