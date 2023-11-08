The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed 38 polling units where voting will not take place during Saturday’s governorship election in Imo State.

INEC, in a message it posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, said there were no registered voters in the affected polling units.

Some of the affected polling units in Imo State are in Aboh Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ideato North, Isiala Mbano, Isu, Njaba and Ohaji Egbema local government areas.

In Bayelsa State, there are only two polling units where voting will not take place because of no registered voters, according to INEC. The two polling units are in Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw local government areas.

“Do not expect personnel and materials at these locations,” INEC said in its message on the microblogging platform.

Chaotic ‘stakeholders’ meeting in Imo

Meanwhile, a meeting convened on Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State, by INEC to discuss Saturday’s election in the South-east state turned chaotic when INEC asked journalists to put off their cameras and gadgets and leave the meeting hall.

INEC had invited the governorship candidates, security agencies, civil society organisations, and journalists to the meeting presided over by the INEC Chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, who was represented by the National Commissioner representing the South-east, Kenneth Ukeagu.

According to Channels TV report, there were altercations and commotion in the meeting hall when Mr Ukeagu asked journalists to leave the meeting, as the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party opposed him.

