The Independent National Electoral Commission‘s (INEC) attempt to shut out journalists from its Tuesday’s meeting with governorship candidates in Imo State led to chaos, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, and his Labour Party (LP), counterpart, Athan Achonu, staging a walkout.

The opposition parties in Imo have been insisting that INEC should redeploy its Resident Electoral Commission in the state, Sylva Agu because of alleged partisanship.

The Imo State Government is led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apart from the candidates, security agencies, civil society organisations, and journalists were present at Tuesday’s meeting convened in Owerri by INEC to discuss the 11 November governorship election in the state.

According to the Channels TV report, trouble began when the National Commissioner representing the South-east, Kenneth Ukeagu, asked journalists to turn off their cameras and gadgets and leave the meeting hall.

Mr Ukeagu, who did not give a reason for his decision, represented the INEC Chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu in the meeting.

The report said that the LP Deputy Governorship candidate, Tony Nwulu, and that of PDP, Jones Onyereri, who represented their flag bearers, rejected Mr Ukeagu’s directive to the journalists.

Other officials of the opposition parties also rejected the directive.

There were altercations between officials of the opposition parties and the ruling party, APC over the matter, leading to a commotion. The PDP and the LP insisted that journalists were critical stakeholders in the forthcoming election, and could, therefore, not be excluded from the meeting.

The LP deputy governorship candidate, Mr Nwulu, said the meeting was not a “secret cult affair” to warrant the exclusion of journalists. He angrily accused INEC of plotting to rig the election for the APC.

Channels TV reported that the parties’ officials stopped short of throwing punches against one another, as the meeting continued to be rowdy.

It is unclear if the meeting later continued or not.

