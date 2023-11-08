Omowunmi Aloba, wife of deceased singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad), on Tuesday, told a coroner’s court in Lagos State that she used to relate well with her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, and that both of them were very close.

Omowunmi, however, said her relationship with him went awry shortly after she gave birth to her son, Liam.

She testified during the coroner’s inquest into the death of his husband.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the singer died on 12 September, aged 27 years, and was buried the following day.

His death has generated controversies, prompting the police to exhume his body for further investigations into his death.

Following a request by the law firm of a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lagos State judiciary opened a coroner’s inquest into his death.

The inquest which began on 13 October is taking place at Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court In Lagos.

Omowunmu told the coroner, Adedayo Shotobi, a magistrate, that Mohbad’s father became angry with her because the late singer decided not to hold Liam’s naming ceremony in Ikorodu, where he (Mohbad’s father lived).

Omowunmi said Mohbad’s father accused her of being behind the late singer’s decision to go against his wish to hold the ceremony elsewhere.

She added that Mohbad’s father brought different women to her matrimonial home on several occasions and that her own mother caught him on one of the occasions.

Omowunmi said Mohbad, who was always away from home, got to know about it and told his father not to bring women to his place again.

She said Mohbad’s father resented her and became hostile towards her because he thought she was driving a wedge between him and his son.

“I used to have a very good relationship with my father-in-law before the birth of my son Liam. In fact, I used to invite him to our house on many occasions.

“But because Mohbad was angry with him over some of the things he was doing and his (Mohbad’s) refusal to hold our son’s naming ceremony in Ikorodu, he became angry with me, thinking I was the one behind all.

“So he became my enemy and was not talking to me like before,” she said.

Omowunmi also said her husband was humiliated, harassed, and bullied many times by his friends and members of Malian Records, his record label, before his death.

NAN reports that at the beginning of proceedings, the coroner commiserated with Omowunmi over her husband’s death, promising that justice would be served in the case.

(NAN)

