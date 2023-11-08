The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed three Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to oversee security arrangements for Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the DIGs included Frank Mba (Imo), Habu Sani (Kogi) and Daniel Sokari-Pedro ( Bayelsa).

Mr Adejobi said the deployment of the senior police officers was in line with the commitment of the force to ensure neutrality and enhance effective supervision of personnel, deployed for the election.

He said it was targeted to add a layer of supervision to the security arrangement to guarantee that the elections meet the highest standards of transparency and credibility.

The spokesperson for the police said the force had deployed adequate personnel and assets ahead of the election.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP had ordered a restriction of vehicular movement on roads, waterways and other forms of transportation, from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 11 November in the affected states.

“Those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Accredited Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters and others on election duty are exempted from the restriction,” he said.

He said the restriction of movement on election day in the affected states was part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment for the conduct of the election.

Mr Adejobi said it was also aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing.

“On that note, residents and travellers in the neighbouring states should note and plan their movements to avoid any untold hardship during the election period,” he said.

He said the IGP had warned security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

Mr Adejobi said anyone found flouting the directive would be severely sanctioned.

He said only security personnel deployed for election duties were permitted to be within and around the designated election booths and centres.

According to him, the ban on the unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates and tinted glasses is still in force.

He said violators would be sanctioned appropriately.

Mr Adejobi said all state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units and privately-owned guard and security outfits were also barred from participating in election security management.

(NAN)

