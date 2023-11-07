Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen, who recently achieved a new Guinness World Records (GWR) for the longest cook-a-thon, has been dethroned, barely five months after.

The GWR had in June announced that Hilda is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual), after reviewing all footage of the exercise.

93 hours cooking

Although Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, the GWR officials said a slight mistake on her part affected her set time goal.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began her cooking marathon on Thursday, 11 May and continued till Monday, 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Following a thorough review of all the evidence, GWR said the celebrity chef had officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, set the previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes in India in 2019.

Hilda Baci’s record broken

But on Tuesday, GWR announced that an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, has broken Hilda Baci’s record.

GWR said Alan claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes, adding that the time was “more than 24 hours longer than the previous record” held by Hilda.

It did not, however, disclose when Alan began and when he ended the cooking.

More Record

Alan, an owner of a restaurant in Japan, also claimed the longest baking marathon (individual) with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes, according to GWR.

Wendy Sandner, a chef from the US, set the previous record of 31 hours 16 minutes.

“What’ even more impressive is that Alan took on both attempts back to back, meaning he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between,” GWR said.

