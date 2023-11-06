No fewer than 136 students of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State, will on Saturday, 11 November, be awarded first-class degrees during the combined convocation of the institution.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, stated this at a news conference heralding the convocation ceremony, in Uyo on Monday.

Mr Ndaeyo, a professor, put the total number of graduands for the convocation at 14,866, consisting of 2,672 post-graduates; 11,795 under-graduates, 318 diploma graduates and 81 with certificate programmes.

He said the 2017/2018 session produced 49 students with First Class honours, while the 2018/2019 session produced 37, and 2019/2020 produced 50.

The vice-chancellor said: “This year’s convocation is very unique and significant in diverse ways. First, it is a three-in-one convocation ceremony, comprising the 26th, 27th and 28th in the series of this great university.

“This ceremony is the first to be conducted since my assumption as the vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo. The 26th, 27th, and 28th combined convocation has a total of 14,866 graduands”.

How university stands

The vice-chancellor said the university is currently running a total of 93 programmes, 82 of which he said have received full accreditation by the National Universities Commission.

“The University of Uyo is determined to uphold the already established high academic standard and service delivery,” he said.

According to him, the university is making frantic efforts to enhance the welfare of its students by improving facilities in various hostels.

He also said the university management attached a high premium to staff welfare while ensuring that they received their promotions as and when due.

Honourary degree awards

Mr Ndaeyo said honourary degrees of the university would be conferred on three eminent Nigerians during the ceremony.

He listed the honourees as the former Nigeria’s Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Vincent Enyema; a philanthropist and Advisor to the Inoyo Toro Foundation, Udom Inoyo, and Daisy Danjuma, a former Senator and wife of Nigeria’s retired Army General, Theophilus Danjuma.

The vice-chancellor highlighted some of the challenges of the university including inadequate funding, encroachment on the university land and shortage of manpower in some critical fields of study.

