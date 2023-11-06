The Kaduna State government has refuted stories in the media that the minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, reconciled warring communities in Kagarko Local Government.

The state government called the alleged media reports “erroneous” and “misleading” and advised the public to disregard them.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the federal government announced a breakthrough in ending a 20-year-old communal crisis involving the Toro, Fulani and Hausa communities in the local government.

The head of press and public relations at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Grace Njoku, explained how the women affairs minister brokered peace in a statement released on 2 November.

“The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy Ohanenye in a Peace Accord meeting held today with representatives of the three communities in her office in Abuja, stated that without peace, there can be neither growth nor meaningful development in any nation.

“She informed that the meeting witnessed formal endorsement of a pact by the three communities to underscore their resolve to put down their arms and pursue peace through the use of mechanized communal farming, a move which she said is pursuant to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on National Unity, Cohesion and Tolerance, in line with the vision of the nation’s founding fathers,” the statement added.

“Misleading report”- Kaduna government

But in a statement, Mohammed Lawal, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Kaduna State, claimed that the minister was deceived by members of an opposition political party in the area.

While noting that such reports can create confusion, the state government said there are no crises in Kagarko Local Government.

“Additionally, the Kaduna State Government has received credible reports indicating that the ill-conceived plot was the handiwork of members of a leading opposition party with the aim to fraudulently extort the Federal Government. They approached the Minister of Women Affairs and created a false impression of disharmony and crisis in Kagarko LGA.

”The Minister, without verifying their bogus claims and in the absence of officials from Kagarko Local Government and the Kaduna State Government, made official pronouncements and went to the ridiculous extent of promising parcels of land and even seedlings to the conspirators.

”The Kaduna State Government is disappointed and shocked by the ill-advised actions of the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, who with her experience as a public servant and knowledge as an Attorney at Law, should have applied caution and professionalism by contacting the Kaduna State Government to get the accurate information on the situation in those communities,’ the statement said.

The governor’s spokesperson added that the state government is working ‘assiduously’ with federal security agencies and other federal ministries to promote peace, stability and socio-economic development of the state.

Backstory

Kagarko is in the southern part of Kaduna State, a district that has witnessed a series of ethno-religious crises for over two decades.

The crisis became more pronounced with the farmers and herders clashes becoming a norm in the central part of Nigeria.

In recent years, banditry has been added to the list of security situations in the district that has a Christian majority, but there are sizable Muslim communities and some traditionalists.

The immediate former governor of the state, Nasir El Rufai, had running battles with leaders of the district for allegedly marginalising the people of the district.

