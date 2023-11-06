Lightning has killed three male students of Tansi International College in Okponu, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the students were having a football training session on the school field, according to a report by Channels TV.

A witness said that the lightning struck nine male students who were playing football – barefooted – with their peers on the school’s pitch.

“The students were practising on the football pitch with their coach preparatory to a tournament. The coach had ended the training session before the rain started but some of the students stayed behind to continue playing football,” the witness, who asked not to be named, was quoted as saying.

“Lightning, accompanied by claps of thunderstorms, suddenly enveloped the area and the boys were struck in the process.”

‘How the students died’

The witness narrated that a teacher heard the students screaming and running and upon getting to the field, he saw at least nine students trembling and jerking on the turf.

He said the teacher then raised an alarm, prompting community residents to gather to help the students.

The victims were immediately rushed to the school clinic, from where they were taken to a hospital in Awka.

The witness said six of the students were resuscitated, but the three others died.

He said the parents of two of the deceased students had taken the bodies of their children, while one was still in the mortuary.

A doctor at the hospital where the students were taken expressed sadness that the victims were playing on the field barefooted, noting that if they had boots on, the impact of the lightning would have been minimal, the witness said.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga said on Sunday that he was not aware of the incident.

‘Great loss’

Reacting to the incident, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, described the death of the students as a “great loss”.

Mr Obi, in a post on X, Sunday night, said the unfortunate incident saddened him.

“I commiserate with the bereaved families, students, and management of the college. May God give all the strength to bear this great loss,” he wrote on the microblogging platform.”

The LP candidate asked God to grant the souls of the deceased students eternal rest and prayed for a quick recovery of the students who sustained injury from the incident.

