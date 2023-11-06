A fire outbreak has occurred at the Canadian High Commission building in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Details later…

Video: Fire guts Canadian embassy building in Abuja

Parts of the building of the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, situated at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District in Abuja have reportedly caught fire.

Vanguard reports that the cause of the… pic.twitter.com/0AiljORhiS

— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 6, 2023