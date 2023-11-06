The Senate is currently holding an emergency plenary session to adopt the vote and proceedings of the last plenary, held last Thursday.
The sitting commenced at 11:55 a.m. with about 54 senators in attendance.
The emergency session was convened to gazette the confirmation of the 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC) and the passage of the 2023 supplementary budget to enable President Bola Tinubu to sign it into law.
The Senate’s move is aimed at speedily gazetting the confirmation of the electoral commissioners to prevent the court from stopping or ruling against the process.
In order to avoid this, the Senate quickly summoned its members to an emergency plenary to adopt the vote and proceedings of the last plenary so that the confirmation of thel commissioners and passage of the supplementary budget will be gazetted and transmitted to the president for assent.
Details later…
