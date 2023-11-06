The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Imo, Mohammed Barde, to the Force Headquarters.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday in Abuja.

He said the redeployment of the CP ahead of the 11 November governorship election in the state was in line with his commitment to ensuring neutrality in the election.

Mr Adejobi said the decision to reshuffle the CP underscores the police force’s unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law throughout the electoral proceedings.

“This redeployment is not an indictment on the affected officer but a broader strategy aimed at bolstering security measures, promoting transparency and upholding the integrity of the electoral security management.

“The I-G is resolute in ensuring a secured environment for all stakeholders, political parties, candidates and citizens to participate in the electoral process,” he said.

Mr Adejobi urged the electorate to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by adhering to the law to ensure a smooth and successful election.

The statement was, however, silent on the police commissioners in the two other states where governorship elections will also be held on Saturday.

Off-cycle governorship elections will be held on Saturday in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

