The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Hadejia, Jigawa State, has resumed operation five months after a mob attacked its facility and razed two of its operational vehicles.

The Hadejia Local Government Chairman, Abdulkadir Bala, donated a new operational vehicle to the state sector commander, Ahmad Muhammad, who was on an official visit to the council area on Saturday.

In July, motorcycle riders occupied major streets in the town to protest alleged extortion by officers and men of the FRSC. The protesters later burnt two patrol vehicles packed at the premises of the FRSC.

The sector commander in Hadejia, Ado Adamu, said the FRSC resumed its duties in the town immediately.

“This is five months since our operational vehicles were razed and the local government chairman saw the need and donated one to us, we are fully returning to our official duties and we are calling on the residents for cooperation and understanding, Mr Adamu said.

In July 2017, a driver, Husseini Andaza, was killed after a mob attacked the Jigawa State Sector Command of the FRSC burnt one patrol vehicle and smashed two others.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Organisations and Community-Based Organisations under the coalition of PILGOB (Partnership for Local Governance Inclusion and Budget) have commended the council chairman for the provision of the patrol vehicle.

The secretary of PILGOB, Ahmed Ilallah, said the clash between the Road Safety personnel and some motorcycle riders crippled the activities of the FRSC in the area.

“The provision of this vehicle has come at the right time and will not only benefit the commission, it will also help safeguard the lives of the people using the roads.

“The Partnership called the general public, especially the drivers, Okada riders and other road users to be law-abiding citizens, by adhering to road use laws and guidelines.

“They called the general public to deceit from taking laws with their hands, in case with of any disagreement, we should please report to the relevant authority, Mr Ilallah said.

