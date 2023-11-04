The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has sacked Darlington Nwokocha, the Senate minority chief whip, representing Abia Central under the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The court declared Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the 25 February election in the senatorial district.

The court delivered the judgement on Saturday.

Mr Akobundu, a retired colonel, is a former minister of state for Defence and former national organising secretary of the PDP.

With his court victory, the PDP now has a senator from Abia State. The northern senatorial district is represented by Orji Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while the southern district seat is held by Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

With the sack of Mr Nwokocha, the total number of senators sacked so far by the appeal court from the 10th assembly has risen four.

Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North) was the first to be sacked followed by Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere (Kogi Central).

Simon Mwadkwon (Plateau North) and the Senate minority leader, was the third senator that was removed by the appeal court. It, however, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a rerun within 90 days.

Messers Abbo and Sadiku-Ohere are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Mwadkwon is a member of the PDP and the minority leader of the senate.

