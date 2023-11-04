The police in Jigawa State on Saturday confirmed the abduction of two wives of the chairman of Kiyawa Local Government, Nasiru Ahmad, at his residence in Kiyawa town.

Residents said the gunmen attacked the town around 8:00 p.m. on Friday shooting indiscriminately. They subsequently went straight to the residence of Mr Ahmad.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said the security operatives “are on top of the situation” following a report by residents.

“On Friday about 8:50 (p.m.) distress call was received from good Samaritans that unknown gunmen about seven in number on motorcycles carrying AK-47 rifles stormed the house of the Kiyawa Local Government chairman and abducted two of his wives, Sabura, 30, and Mubaraka, 35, to unknown destination.

“On receipt of the report, operatives from Kiyawa Division, area command Dutse, and special teams from the state headquarters Dutse, were drafted to the scene to salvage the situation,” the spokesperson said.

Unlike most states in the country’s North-west region, kidnapping for ransom in Jigawa is uncommon. Armed banditry is also infrequent.

