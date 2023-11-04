The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has upturned the verdict of the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia which dismissed the election of Amobi Ogah, the member representing Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State.

The Tribunal had in September nullified Mr Ogah’s election over non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act. The tribunal declared Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, minister of state for Labour and Employment, as the winner of the election.

The tribunal had ruled that “How a candidate is sponsored by a political party is both a pre and post-election matter. There is no evidence of giving 21 days’ notice to INEC by the respondent before conducting their primary election.”

Mr Ogah subsequently approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the verdict of the tribunal.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal Court overturned the decision of the tribunal and affirmed the election of Mr Ogah.

The appellate court said the appeal of the Labour Party candidate was meritorious and allowed same, thereby setting aside the ruling of the lower court.

INEC had in February declared Mr Ogah as the winner of the Isiukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency election after polling a total of 11,769 votes against Mrs Onyejeocha who polled 8,752 votes.

