Towards showcasing the relevance of research to national development, the American University of Nigeria (AUN) is set to host its first international conference with the theme: “Research: A Tool for National Development and Innovation in the 21st Century”.

Adewale James, an associate professor of Mathematics and associate dean at the university’s School of Arts and Sciences, announced in a statement that the conference aims to provide a platform for global thought leaders, scholars, and innovators to discuss the impact of research on innovation and development.

Importance of research

In the statement, Mr James highlighted the importance of research in the modern era, spanning science, technology, humanities, and social sciences, describing it as the foundation upon which innovations and sustainable development are built.

The statement added that AUN’s goal is to create a platform for experts, academics, and practitioners to collectively address the role of research in driving innovation and development.

Mr Adewale, in the statement, mentioned that the timing of the conference is deliberate and not incidental, adding that “the 21st Century is marked by unprecedented challenges, ranging from global health crises, climate change, and economic uncertainties to advances in technology and the digital age.”

“To navigate this complex terrain and harness opportunities for growth, it is crucial to emphasise the pivotal role of research in shaping policies, innovations, and sustainable development,” the statement added.

Expectations

Speaking on the expectations from the conference, Mr Adewale said the conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration among researchers and innovators from various fields.

He noted that it is also targeted at encouraging cross-disciplinary dialogue to foster innovative thinking and problem-solving, exploring how research can drive real-world solutions for global challenges.

“The conference will also establish a global network of scholars, policymakers, and practitioners to promote future collaborations and inspire and engage the younger generation to pursue research, innovation, and contribute to societal development,” the statement added.

About AUN journal

Meanwhile, the university said the conference will serve as a precursor to the launching of its International Journal in 2024, “immediately after AUNIC 2023.”

Mr James said the journal will provide a platform for researchers, scholars, and academics to share their work with the global academic community.

Covering a range of disciplines, the journal will be peer-reviewed and indexed by major databases, including Elsevier, Scopus, IEEE, ScienceDirect, and Google Scholar, within its first three years.

“This journal will facilitate the dissemination of knowledge, advancing AUN’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. Through this journal, AUN reinforces its dedication to contributing to global knowledge and the development of innovative solutions for the 21st century,” the statement further said.

About Dr James

Mr James is a prolific and accomplished researcher who has published over 12 peer-reviewed journals with meaningful impact factors both locally and internationally. He has earned a research impact of over 160 citations an index of eight, and a i10-index of eight on Google Scholar. His recent publication on Ebola is Scopus-indexed.

Mr James’ current research interest includes the Computational approach to Mathematical Modeling and Intelligent System Theory. He is also exploring new and more efficient methods of solving Integro-Differential Equations and Delay Differential Equations for Linear and non-linear systems.

