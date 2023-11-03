Pay TV company, Multichoice has announced new rates for its DStv and GOtv package offerings in Nigeria.

The new development comes months after it announced and implemented a similar upward review of prices.

In an internal memo seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the company said new prices would take effect from 6 November.

According to the memo, the premium package on DSTV will increase to N29,500 from N24,500.

Compact Plus which cost N16,600 before will now go for N19,800 while Compact will cost N12,500 instead of N10,500.

Confam will cost N7,400 and no longer N6,200, while Yanga subscribers will pay N4,200 as against N3,500.

The DStv Padi package will increase from N2,500 to N2,950. The company also moved its HDPVR Access Service, Access Fees, and Xtraview bouquets from N3,400 to N4,000.

Similarly, the GOtv Supa Plus package now costs N12,500 from N10,500 while Supa will cost N7,600 instead of N6,400.

The Max package now costs N5,700, up from N4,850; while GOtv Jolli subscribers will now pay N3,950, up from its previous rate of N3,300.

The GOtv Jinja and GOtv Smallie packages were also increased from N2,250 to N2,700 and from N1,100 to N1,300, respectively.

The firm blamed the rise in the cost of business operations for the increase.

“On Monday 6 November 2023, we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

“We understand the impact this change may have on our valued customers and partners, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to our valued customers and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service to our customers,” it said.

