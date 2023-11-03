Operatives of the Nigerian Army and the State Security Services (SSS) have averted an attack on Kano planned by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The Army’s spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the operation was carried out on the hideout of the terror group in Gezawa Local Government in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Nwachukwu said the raid was conducted by soldiers from the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and SSS operatives.

“A well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. The operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State.

“Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two Boko Haram terrorist suspects, who are now in custody,” the army spokesperson said.

He said during the operation, the operatives recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.

According to him, the interagency cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as exemplified in the conduct of this operation, ”is a testament to the strength of our collective resolve to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.”

“The successful raid operation reinforces the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of our citizens.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its effort to counter and degrade insurgency and other forms of security challenges across the country.

“We entreat members of the public to be vigilant and collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations to curb insecurity.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its dedication to the protection of our beloved nation and appreciates the support and trust of the Nigerian people,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

