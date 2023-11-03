The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) says the unity, peace and tranquility of the country transcends politics and political leaning.

The forum said this in a statement by its Director-General, Cyril Maduabum, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Maduabum added that the political crisis in Rivers State was not just a PDP, but a national affair.

He said that the clarification was necessary following some speculative media reports on the forum’s commendation of President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the crisis.

“For the avoidance of doubts and to clarify the sequence of events, it was the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, an APC Governor, that took leadership in intimating Mr President of the situation in Rivers.

“All the governors of 36 states supported the move.

“In particular, the Chairman of the PDP-GF Bala Mohammed, lent his weight and support to the move and President Tinubu agreed to intervene as requested

“It should be noted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a member of the NGF and the Vice-Chairman of the PDP-GF,” Mr Maduabum said.

The director-general said it was most disingenuous for some people to lampoon the courtesy extended to Mr. President for his intervention.

Mr Maduabum said that the events that played out in Rivers had national security implications and potential to lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“Indeed, the Rivers Police Command acknowledged as much in its statement issued on Wednesday, November 1.

“Mr President, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and effectively the Chief Security Officer of the nation, had to intervene to nip the crises in the bud.

“Indeed, Nigeria’s history is replete with instances where a development in one state could snowball and affect the whole country.

“Rivers State is one of the major oil producing states in Nigeria. A breach of peace in Rivers State, considering its strategic value and importance, no doubt, could affect other States of the federation,” Mr Maduabum said.

He said it was indeed a sign of good leadership and high sense of duty that Mr Mohammed summoned an emergency meeting of the PDP-GF immediately the Rivers matter came up.

He said that arising from the meeting, the forum in it communiqué also welcomed the intervention of Mr President to bring the crises to an end.

“There is no way Mohammed, being a lover of peace in all parts of the country could fold his hands and fail to act or appreciate the good efforts of the President in finding solution to the crisis,” Mr Maduabum said.

(NAN)

