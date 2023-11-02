A judge of the FCT High Court in Abuja, Olukayode Adeniyi, on Thursday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to either release the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, immediately or produce him in court on 6 November.

Mr Adeniyi gave the order after hearing Mr Emefiele’s ex parte motion, marked M/122/2023 in a suit with the number, FCT/HC/CV/040/2023. The suit was filed by Mr Emefiele.

Mr Emefiele, through his legal team, joined the federal government, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the EFCC and its chairperson, Ola Olukoyede, as respondents in the suit.

He was first detained by the State Security Service (SSS) on 10 June, the day after he was removed as CBN governor, and later transferred to EFCC about a week

In his ruling on Thursday, the FCT High Court judge ordered the anti-graft agency to either release the plaintiff/applicant unconditionally or in the alternative produce him before the court next Monday when his motion on notice seeking bail would be heard.

Background

For the over four months that he was in SSS custody before his transfer to EFCC, the secret police did not disclose the offences it was investigating him for.

But in July, the agency arraigned him on two counts of “illegal possession” of firearms and live ammunition at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

After arraigning him on the two charges on 25 July, the SSS, in August, withdrew the charges.

Based on SSS investigations, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, again, charged the former central bank chief with N6.9 billion in corruption charges at the FCT High Court in Abuja in August.

But the arraignment was rescheduled on different occasions, a development that triggered speculations that Mr Emefiele was in plea bargain talks with the government over the charges filed against him.

Earlier this month, the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, denied signing any plea agreement with Mr Emefiele, which tallied with an earlier exclusive disclosure by an official of the Federal Ministry of Justice to PREMIUM TIMES that such plea agreement was not yet on the table.

But the case has not come up in court since the failed arraignment on 23 August.

However, some said the delay in the commencement of Mr Emefiele’s trial may be due to the multi-dimensional corruption cases he is involved in.

So far, there has not been any official disclosure of the allegations against him, apart from the charges pending at the FCT High Court.

In the case, Mr Emefiele was charged alongside Sa’adatu Ramallan-Yaro, a CBN staff member, and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited.

Mr Emefiele and Mrs Ramalan-Yaro, a CBN staff member, were accused of conspiracy and procurement fraud involving as much as N6.9 billion.

The charges alleged that Mr Emefiele conferred corrupt advantages on Ms Ramalan-Yaro, using her firm, April 1616 Investment Limited, to execute a series of procurement contracts spanning years.

The government alleged that the defendants committed the offences through the award of contracts to Mrs Ramalan-Yaro’s company for the supply of cars.

The defendants, allegedly through the corrupt transactions, purchased a fleet of about 100 posh vehicles and armoured buses worth about N6.9 billion.

The alleged corrupt transactions took place between 2018 and 2020, according to the charges.



