BUA Industries Limited has debunked a claim that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) ordered the group to pay a tax liability summing up to N198.7 billion for 2022 within seven days.

The digital news outlet Sahara Reporters had on Thursday published a report that the revenue service gave BUA Industries a seven-day ultimatum “to reconcile with the government or pay N198.7 billion arising from non-compliance with income tax laws and VAT returns remittance.”

The online newspaper cited a letter dated 19 September directed to the managing director of BUA Industries from the FIRS as saying failure by the group to provide requested documents will compel the government agency to apply the provisions of Section 65 (1) of the Companies Income Tax Act and Section 18 of the Value Added Tax Act to compute the tax as per the attached.

“You are hereby given 7 days to respond if you disagree with our position, otherwise the service will translate the tax computation into tax liability and raise as computed and attached assessment without further recourse to you,” the letter stated according to Sahara Reporters.

Meanwhile, BUA Industries said in a rejoinder issued on Thursday that the N198.7 billion tax liability derived from a claim stemming from an estimated tax computation by FIRS based on an over N1 trillion turnover in 2022, is false.

The letter “was a routine inquiry, to which we have responded promptly and categorically denied any such tax liability as BUA Industries Ltd never had 1 trillion turnover in 2022,” the group said.

“We have already objected to the absurd claim as per the letter, and our books remain open for inspection by FIRS and other regulatory bodies to ascertain our compliance with tax laws and other statutory obligations,” it added.

BUA Industries further noted that the seven-day ultimatum was a timeframe issued to it to respond to FIRS’ inquiry and not for it to pay any alleged amount as reported.

The group further remarked that it maintains an amiable and open relationship with regulatory bodies including the FIRS and it is committed to complying with all tax laws and other statutory obligations.

“The publication misrepresents the nature of the inquiry and the engagement between BUA Industries Limited and FIRS,” it said.

