The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a blogger from Bayelsa State, Saint Onitsha Mienpamo, in Kuje Correctional Centre following his arraignment for alleged cyber-bullying.

He was accused of making defamatory publications against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Barry Ndiomu, a retired major-general.

The judge, Emeka Nwite, in a ruling after Mr Mienpamo took his plea, directed the defendant to be remanded in the correctional centre until 4 December, when the trial is slated to commence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Inspector-General of Police is the complainant in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/492/23, Mr Mienpamo is the sole defendant. The charge was filed on 16 October.

Mr Mienpamo, who operates a blog, Naijalivetv.com, is standing trial on three counts of willful libel, threat, causing danger and insult against the PAP interim administrator.

When the case was called, the prosecution led by N.O. Eleodimio told the court that the matter was slated for plea taking and that they were ready to proceed.

Mr Mienpamo pleaded not guilty to all the counts when they were read to him.

His lawyer, Terungwa Ananbe, told the court that a bail application had been filed on Mr Mienpamo’s behalf.

But the judge, Mr Nwite, said the bail application was not in the court’s file, hence, it could not be heard at the proceedings.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter until 4 December for trial.

Mr Mienpamo, a self-acclaimed ex-Niger Delta agitator, is in one of the counts, accused of sending a message/post by means of computer system network via his Facebook page ‘Mienpamo Onitsha Saint’ which he allegedly knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, ill-will and needless anxiety to Mr Ndiomu.

The alleged offence is punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.

