The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, affirmed the elections of two senators from Borno State.

The senators, who are both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, and Kaka Lawan representing Borno Central.

The three-member panel headed by Biobele Georgewill held that the two appeals against the lawmakers lacked merit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the duo of Messrs Ndume and Lawan as the winners of the National Assembly elections in their respective senatorial districts.

Dissatisfied with the declaration, Muhammed Kumalia and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenged the election of Mr Lawan while Kudla Satumari and PDP filed a petition against Mr Ndume at the state’s election tribunal.

The Borno State National and State’s Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the two petitions.

Not satisfied with the judgements of the tribunal, Messrs Kumalia and Satumari lodged appeals before the Court of Appeal.

One of the appeals with CA/G/EP/SEN/BR/7/2023 was named Mohammed Umara Kumalia & another Vs. Kaka Shehu Lawan and others.

The other appeal with number: CA/G/EP/SEN/BR/04/2023, was named Kula Satumari & another Vs. INEC and others.

While Yusuf Ali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), represented Kaka Shehu and the APC, Johnson Usman, also a SAN, appeared for INEC and Marcel Oru, another SAN, represented Mr Ndume.

The senior lawyers urged the court to dismiss the appeals for lacking in merit.

Delivering the judgements, the Court of Appeal upheld the submissions of the senior lawyer, holding that the two appeals challenging the senators’ elections lacked merit. The court dismissed the appeals and affirmed the elections of Messsrs Lawan and Ndume.

(NAN)

