The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, says the “discovery of decomposing corpses” in Abia State reflects the level of insecurity across Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that over 50 decomposing bodies and over 20 headless bodies were discovered around Lokpanta Regional Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The state governor, Alex Otti, said the bodies were discovered when the state government raided Umunneochi Axis after ransoms paid to suspected kidnappers were traced to the area some weeks ago

Peter Obi reacts

“This level of barbarism and extremely cruel acts only reflects how insecure our environment has been,” Mr Obi wrote on his X handle on Thursday in reaction to the discovery of the corpses.

“It unearths how insecurity has continued to ravage many parts of the country, taking innocent lives and killing the economy,” he added.

The LP candidate served as governor of Anambra State between 2006 and 2014.

Mr Obi recalled that he had faced a similar situation in 2013 during his time as governor in Anambra State when he was informed that about 35 decomposing bodies were floating on a river in the state.

“I was accompanying (former) President Goodluck Jonathan to an official engagement outside the country when I received the sad report of about 35 decomposing bodies floating on Ezu River, Anambra.

“I had to leave everything to rush back to the state to attend to the situation and ensure order was restored in the vicinity,” he recalled.

The former governor said he had commenced investigation into the incident and conducted autopsies on the corpses before the Federal Government stepped into the matter.

He stressed that the security of lives and property was the primary duty of any government and key to meaningful development of any country.

“We must therefore prioritise it,” the LP candidate said of security.

Mr Obi commended Mr Otti for taking “a bold step” against insecurity in Abia State, saying his action was “highly emulatable.”

“I encourage governments at all levels to make more efforts in combating insecurity in the nation,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

