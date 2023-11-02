The Jigawa State Government has approved over N2.8 billion for the establishment of modern Tsangaya (Almajiri Schools) in the five emirate councils in the state.

The funds approved are part of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

The initiative was announced by the government’s spokesperson, Sagir Musa, following the state’s executive council meeting presided over by the governor, Umar Namadi, on Wednesday.

The official said the schools will enrol at least 12,000 pupils when completed.

Jigawa State has the fifth largest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria after Bauchi, Kebbi, Katsina and Kano State, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

There are about 784,391 children not in school in the state.

Many of the out-of-school children in Jigawa are Almajiris. The Almajiris are not enrolled in any school of formal education.

The government’s spokesperson said the funds total of N2,851,797,098 will also be for activities such as the payment of a five-month outstanding allowance for facilitators of Almajiri/Girl Child centres.

He said part of the fund will be used to pay proprietors, procure instructional materials, and capacity-building workshops for the teachers.

The governor had earlier approved a permanent offer of appointment to 3,000 teachers to bridge the existing gaps among teachers across the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the award of contracts for the emergency renovation of schools destroyed by storms across the state.

The first phase of the renovation, the official said, will cover 11 schools in the state and will gulf over N427 million.

The renovation will cover blocks of classrooms, hostels, laboratories, wall fences, toilets and administrative blocks, the spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

