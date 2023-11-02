The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released 59 students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, who were arrested earlier on Wednesday morning during a raid conducted in a private estate where the students live.

The management of the university announced the release in a statement issued on Thursday morning and signed by the public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju.

Mr Olarewaju said the release was secured following the university’s intervention.

The statement also commended some parents and guardians who promptly responded to the calls of their wards and ensured they secured their bail.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, commended EFCC for the “rapid profiling and release of the students.”

The vice-chancellor, therefore, urged the anti-graft agency to collaborate with higher education institutions in “organising workshops to raise awareness among students about the perils of financial crimes and cybercriminal activities.”

“The Vice-Chancellor appealed to the students who were victims of the raid to put the experience behind them and move on with their lives. He lauded other students who rallied around their affected colleagues for being their brothers’ keepers without being violent or exhibiting any act of vandalism,” the statement reads in part.

Background

A total of 69 students were on Wednesday arrested for alleged involvement in internet fraud during a midnight operation by the operatives of EFCC.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, confirmed that the suspects were apprehended during the early hours of Wednesday at Oduduwa estate, Ile-Ife, in Osun State while also emphasising that the EFCC would conduct a thorough investigation and, if found guilty, the suspects would face legal charges.

In response to the situation, OAU PRO, Mr Olarewaju, made it clear that the university would not shield anyone engaging in criminal activities.

He, however, noted that the rights of innocent students would be protected, and that the university was willing to cooperate with the EFCC to ensure a fair and just prosecution of those found guilty.

The arrest of the students led to the creation of the hashtag #FreeOAUStudents, which trended on X, a microblogging social media platform.

