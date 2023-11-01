The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has barred its operatives from carrying out sting operations at night.

The anti-corruption agency issued the new directive on Wednesday, in the aftermath of its operatives’ raid on off-campus hostels believed to be inhabited by students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

About 69 students of the institution were arrested over alleged fraudulent internet activities at the end of the operation. The operation reportedly lasted between about 1.40 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspects were ferried to the EFCC zonal office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

New policy

Announcing the decision of the agency to ban night sting operations in a statement on Wednesday, EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said “Many of the suspects duly profiled by the Command have been released”.

This happened on a day EFCC announced it had reviewed its operational procedure to align it with the rule of law and international best practices.

“In line with the newly-revised procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has directed that sting operations at night time be stopped in all the Commands of the EFCC,” Mr Oyewale stated.

The agency had in an earlier statement, on Wednesday, announced the arrest of 69 suspects at Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, based on “actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.”

The agency said “credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters”.

Protests

The President of the OAU Students’ Union, Abass Ojo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was informed that EFCC officials stormed two off-campus hostels in Ile-Ife between 1:40 a.m. and 4:00 a.m to arrest the students.

“But the question remains: how can you arrest people for using iPhones, laptops, and cars?” Mr Abass queried.

The arrest sparked online protests on social media platforms by users who believed the action of the EFCC operatives was baseless.

Using #FreeOAUStudents on X, formerly Twitter, online protesters called for the release of the suspects.

NAN also reported that OAU students, led by the officials of the Students’ Union, also stormed the Ibadan Zonal Command of EFCC in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to protest against the arrest.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the public relations officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the university would protect the interest of innocent students. He also promised to cooperate with the anti-graft agency to successfully prosecute whoever was culpable among the suspects.

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) condemned the EFCC’s action in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement, which was signed by the Chairman of the Osun State Axis of Joint Campus Committee of NANS, Ogungbe Adedamola, described the arrest as an “unlawful invasion of the students’ hostels.”

READ EFCC PRESS STATEMENT BELOW:

EFCC Bans Sting Operations at Night

In line with the newly-revised procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has directed that sting operations at night time be stopped in all the Commands of the EFCC.

He gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the Commission in Ile-Ife, Osun State. Already, many of the suspects duly profiled by the Command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.

The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

November 1, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

