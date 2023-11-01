The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations to defend the N18 billion contained in the proposed supplementary budget.

Mr Yakubu, in his remarks before the lawmakers, said N18 billion is not entirely for the conduct of the three upcoming off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States, rather majority of it is for personnel cost.

The INEC chairman said the commission needs N10.6 billion for the 40 per cent increment of the peculiar allowance announced by the federal government.

He said the commission has 16,614 staff.

“You will recall that in April this year, there was a 40 per cent increase in peculiar allowance of civil servants. It was not provided in our 2023 budget because the budget was passed in December last year. At the same time there is another circular from the government dated February, where the duty tour allowance (DTA) and other consequential allowances were increased by the government.

“We have over 15,000 staff. And it is not easy to find the money to pay without a supplementary budget. So we made a case to the government and we have been included. For the component dealing with 40 per cent peculiar allowance, for the 16,614 staff of INEC, it is N10.6 billion and we have made provision for that,” he said.

We didn’t spent N355bn on the 2023 polls

Mr Yakubu also explained how the commission spent N355 billion in the 2022 budget. He said contrary to general opinion, the commission did not spend the entire money on the general election but used part of the money on Osun and Ekiti states election and the general election.

He said the coming off-season elections will be financed from the N355 billion.

“Since the budget was passed in 2023, a lot of the parameters have changed. For instance, the cost implication of PMS has changed from 197 per liter to over 600 now. So we need augmentation. Part of the N18 billion is going to augment the elections in the three states,” Mr Yakubu told the lawmakers.

He stated that most vendors have been putting pressure on the commission, seeking a review of the existing rates for services.

Court verdicts, unforseen by-elections

Speaking further, Mr Yakubu also lamented the impact of court verdicts on the commission, noting that there are over 11 vacancies in the national and state assemblies.

He said because of court pronouncements, the commission will have to conduct by-elections in several constituency.

INEC is conducting three governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa on 11 November.

“There’s no budgetary provisions for the conduct of this unforeseen and unbudgeted by-elections. Not many people in Nigeria will not believe that within four months after the inauguration of the national and state assemblies, 11 vacancies have occurred, 11 by-elections in four months. Unfortunately, the majority are coming from the House of Representatives. There are five vacancies in the House of Representatives,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Abubakar Bichi (APC, Kano), said the supplementary budget is structured to address challenges facing the country.

“The Bill has been specifically structured to improve the country’s security, food security, and critical road infrastructure sectors and to bridge the housing deficit in the country, including slum upgrades and urban renewal.

“It will also support the provisional wage to workers and cash transfers to vulnerable Nigerians. It will also cater to the upcoming off-cycle elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states,” he said.

The Kano lawmaker stated that the committee will be thoroughly reviewing the submissions made by each ministry.

Following the presentation by Mr Mahmood, the lawmakers moved that he should take a bow and leave.

