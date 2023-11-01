The authorities at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have reacted to the report of the arrest of some students by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of their involvement in internet fraud.

EFCC had on Wednesday confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES the arrest of 69 individuals suspected of fraudulent internet activities.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, confirmed on the phone that 69 suspects have been arrested with cases relating to suspected internet fraudulent activities in the early hours of Wednesday at Oduduwa estate, Ile-Ife, in Osun State.

“We arrested 69 suspects at Oduduwa estate, Ile-Ife, who we suspect to be involved with fraudulent internet activities. We will begin our investigation, and if they are found guilty, we will charge them to court,” Mr Oyewale said.

Responding to this newspaper’s inquiry on the status of those arrested, the public relations officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the university would protect the interest of innocent students, even as he pledged cooperation with the anti-graft agency to successfully prosecute whoever is found guilty.

Arrest of students

The arrest of the suspects had on Wednesday morning circulated on the microblogging platform X, leading to the creation of the hashtag #FreeOAUStudents.

According to many of the posts, officials of EFCC conducted a raid on some student hostels off-campus at Oduduwa estate during the early hours of Wednesday.

Those arrested were said to be of OAU, but there are other tertiary institutions within the neighbourhood including the Oduduwa Unionversity, Ile-Ife, a privately owned institution.

NANS reacts

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students issued a statement, condemning the EFCC’s actions.

The statement, which was signed by the Chairman of the Osun State Axis of Joint Campus Committee of NANS, Ogungbe Adedamola, described the arrest as an “unlawful invasion of the students’ hostels.”

NANS accused EFCC of kidnapping over 80 students, noting that “such an illegal act by EFCC deserves condemnation from every Nigerian.”

Mr Adedamola expressed the determination of the students’ body to mobilise students to stage a peaceful protest at the EFCC zonal headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The statement reads in part; “It is disheartening to witness the EFCC focuses its attention on students who have come to Ife with the sole purpose of receiving quality education to improve their lives and contribute positively to society while leaving untouched the politicians who have played a significant role in bringing our country to the brink of destruction”.

NANS said “it won’t tolerate any form of illegal act when it involves its members,” while also stating that it stands firmly in support of “the kidnapped students and want to reassure the general public and all our members throughout the state that we are committed to seeking justice and advocating for the safe release of our students.”

“The actions of these uniformed criminals have invoked the ire of Nigerian students, and we are prepared to respond accordingly. We, as a lawful association representing Nigerian students, are deeply concerned about the actions of uniformed criminals, which have ignited our anger.”

OAU reacts

The university’s spokesman, Mr Olarewaju, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said he was on his way to EFCC’s office in Ibadan in company of the institution’s chief security officer to ascertain the true state of the matter.

Mr Olarewaju said: “I am on my way to Ibadan with the acting CSO. We want to go and ascertain the number of our students that were arrested. We don’t want to be under the illution that all those that were arrested are all our students. We believe that even though the students are living outside the campus, they are still our students, and one of the principles of the present university administration is that whether off or on campus, every student is our child and we are treating them accordingly.

“So the welfare of these young ones is paramount in our heart and that is why we are going physically to the zonal office of the EFCC to know who our students are, to profile them, their names and departments and the part they are in. We will report to the management our findings.”

Mr Olarewaju said the university will not shield anyone who engages in criminal activities but that the right of the innocent ones will also be protected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

