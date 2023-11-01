The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, have spoken on the reported arrest of the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero in Owerri, the state capital.

Background

The national leadership of the NLC had alleged that police operatives arrested Mr Ajaero at the state capital on Wednesday.

“President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero was picked up a few minutes ago from NLC state council secretariat by heavily armed policemen in Owerri and taken to an unknown destination,” Benson Upah, the NLC spokesperson, had said.

The development came on the day set aside by the NLC national leadership to hold a protest in Imo State over an alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the Imo State Government.

Police speak

Reacting in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, said, contrary to the reports, the police did not arrest the NLC president.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said police only took the NLC president “into protective custody” in response to a mob attack against him.

The police spokesperson narrated that Mr Ajaero visited the state as part of the arrangements of the NLC to mobilise workers for their scheduled protest in the state on Wednesday.

He said, in the course of their planning for the protest, suggestions to lock down some essential facilities, particularly an airport, reportedly arose within them, but some workers and other individuals resisted the plot.

Mr Okoye said the disagreement later degenerated into a scuffle and heated argument which resulted in a mob attack against the NLC president.

“Upon receiving this report, the Imo Police Command swiftly deployed police operatives to the scene where the officer in charge exercised his operational discretion by taking the NLC president into protective custody at the State Command Headquarters to ensure the protection of his life and that he was not lynched in the scuffle that followed,” he said.

“The commissioner of police (in Imo) thereafter directed that he (Ajaero) should be taken to the Police Medical Services, Owerri, where he would be accorded medical attention as a result of the attack. He has therefore been accorded adequate security cover to proceed on his other legitimate engagements for the day,” Mr Okoye stated.

Court order

Mr Okoye, however, reminded the NLC leadership that there was an existing court injunction from the National Industrial Court in Owerri barring them from holding the planned protest in Owerri.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Mohammed Barde, has therefore urged the NLC to comply with court injunction so as to avoid jeopardising the security arrangements in Owerri and other parts of the state.

But he did not say if the police would stop the planned protest in compliance with the court injunction.

