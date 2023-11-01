A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has cautioned the Senate against confirming partisan individuals as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of Nigeria’s Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a petition jointly signed by 17 CSOs, the coalition specifically asked the upper legislative chamber to reject the Akwa Ibom and Edo States nominees on the grounds that they are involved in partisan activities.

The petition was sent to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We implore you to use your good office to completely reject the nomination of Mr Etekamba Umoren nominated from Akwa Ibom State, and Mr Isah Shaka from Edo State as Resident Electoral Commissioners into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” parts of the petitions reads.

They also urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw their nomination in public interest and appoint other persons in accordance with the constitution and the Federal Character Act.

The CSOs include the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Yiaga Africa, Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), International Press Centre (IPC), the Electoral College and the Electoral Hub.

Others are the CLEEN Foundation, Elect HER, Enough is Enough, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), Justice, Development and Peace Makers Centre (JDPMC), the Kukah Centre, the Nigeria Women’s Trust Fund (NWTF), Partners for Electoral Reform, TAF Africa, and Women Advocate Research & Documentation Centre (WARDC).

Tinubu’s partisan REC nominees

The coalition’s petition comes days after a PREMIUM TIMES publication detailed the affiliations of four individuals to Mr Tinubu, his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and some prominent politicians in his government.

This newspaper revealed that Mr Umoren is a member of the APC and a long-time ally of the senate president.

It also revealed that Mr Shaka’s loyalty tilts towards Mr Tinubu and the APC.

While the Rivers REC nominee, Anugbum Onuoha, has been close to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the Lagos REC nominee, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, has enjoyed political patronage from Mr Tinubu since 2001.

The petition

The CSOs, in their petitions, ask the Senate to reject the nomination of Messrs Shaka and Umoren for being affiliated to the APC.

They noted that the nomination of Messrs Umoren and Shaka runs contrary to “the requirements of section 156(1) and Third Schedule, Part 1, Item F, paragraph 14 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered).”

They said Mr Umoren is believed to be a card-carrying member of the APC.

The petitioners added that Mr Umoren’s integrity is questionable due to his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of N22 billion Akwa Ibom State funds when Mr Akpabio was governor.

“Given the antecedents of Messrs Etekamba Umoren and Isah Shaka Ehimeakne, it is highly unlikely that they will remain neutral and objective if appointed as INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners. We contend that their appointment will greatly undermine the neutrality and impartiality of the Commission and it will increase mistrust in the INEC and Nigeria’s electoral process,” the petition reads.

The petitioners, therefore, requested the complete rejection of Messrs Umoren and Shaka’s nominations as RECs.

The CSOs also called on President Tinubu to withdraw their nomination in the public interest and uphold the federal character principle in re-nominating a nonpartisan, neutral, and competent Nigerian to represent the states they were meant to represent.

They also requested that the president uphold the principle of diversity in ensuring gender inclusion in nominating non-partisan and competent Nigerians as RECs.

They asked the Senate to “Ensure that members of the Independent National Election Commission are individuals with impeccable character, unquestionable neutral inclinations, and competence;

“Ensure proper scrutiny and due diligence are exercised in the confirmation of nominations to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); and as custodians of the Nigerian constitution, ensure that the principle of Federal Character is protected to guarantee inclusiveness and promote national unity amongst Nigerians.”

Falana warns senate

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had threatened to sue the Senate should they confirm the appointments of partisan individuals.

He said the combined effect of section 154(1) of the Nigerian 1999 constitution and Paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule to the constitution has made the appointment of partisan persons “constitutionally disabled”.

Mr Falana, who said the conduct of the 2027 general elections must be transparent, noted that Nigeria cannot afford an electoral commission constituted by “card-carrying members and loyalists of the ruling party and its collaborators”.

“To that extent, the appointment of the four nominees will be challenged at the Federal High Court if the Senate decides to confirm them in defiance of extant constitutional provisions,” he said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

