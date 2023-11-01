The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced nominees for the men’s categories for the CAF Awards 2023 scheduled for 11 December in Marrakech, Morocco.

A statement on the CAF website on Wednesday said a panel of CAF Technical Experts, African Football Legends and selected media representatives from some countries put up the preliminary list.

It said the performance of the nominees between November 2022 and September 2023 served as the period under consideration.

“Thirty (30) players made the cut for the top prize; CAF African Player of the Year, whilst 20 players have been nominated for the CAF Interclub Player of the Year.

“Coach of the Year, CAF National Team of the Year and Club of the Year have ten (10) nominees each just as CAF Young Player of the Year – for players under the age of 21,” the statement said.

It added that for the first time, CAF decided to introduce the CAF African Goalkeeper of the Year Category (Men and Women) in the prestigious event.

It explained that the award seeks to reward and celebrate exceptional players, officials and administrators during the period under review.

“It will be the first time that shot stoppers will be acknowledged for their performances, further expanding the network of winners for the annual event. Ten players have been nominated for the novel award.

“The ultimate winner of each category will be decided after votes from a voting panel.

“The panel will consist of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches and Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.

“The nominees for the Women’s categories will be announced in due course,” it said.

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane, emerged as African Player of the Year whilst Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala was coronated CAF African Women’s Player of the Year for a record fifth time.

This was during the last Awards Gala in July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)

Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria and Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Al Ahli)

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen)

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon and SSC Napoli)

Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon and Besiktas)

Ibrahima Sangare (Cote d’Ivoire and Nottingham Forest)

Seko Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire and Al Nassr)

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo and Olympique Marseille)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Pyramids)

Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt and Ahly)

Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana and West Ham United)

Thomas Partey (Ghana and Arsenal)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea and VfB Stuttgart)

Yves Bissouma (Mali and Tottenham Hotspur)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain)

Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco and Olympique Marseille)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco and Galatasaray)

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco and Manchester United)

Yahya Jabrane (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco and Al Hilal)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco and Sevilla)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria and SSC Napoli)

Sadio Mane (Senegal and Al Nassr)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)

Percy Tau (South Africa and Al Ahly)

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Tunisia and Ferencvaros)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco & Al Hilal)

Andre Onana (Cameroon and Manchester United)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal and Al Ahli)

Oussama Benbot (Algeria and USM Alger)

Youssef El Motie (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

Djigui Diarra (Mali and Young Africans)

Pape Mamadou Sy (Senegal and Generation Foot)

Landing Badji (Senegal and AS Pikine)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Aymen Mahious (Algeria and USM Alger/Yverdon-Sport)

Oussama Benbot (Algeria and USM Alger)

Zineddine Belaid (Algeria and USM Alger)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Young Africans/Pyramids)

Makabi Lilepo (DR Congo and Al Hilal/Valenciennes)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt and Ahly)

Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Mostafa Fathi (Egypt and Pyramids)

Djigui Diarra (Mali and Young Africans)

Yahia Attiyat Allah (Morocco and Wydad Club Athletic)

Yahya Jabrane (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

Youssef El Motie (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Percy Tau (South Africa and Al Ahly)

Ranga Chivaviro (South Africa and Marumo Gallants/Kaizer Chiefs)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia and Al Ahly)

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Tunisia and Esperance Sportive de Tunis /Ferencvaros)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso and Bournemouth)

Souleymane Alio (Burkina Faso and New Stars)

Ernest Nuamah (Ghana & Olympique Lyonnais)

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco and Betis)

Bilal El Khannous (Morocco and Genk)

Gift Orban (Nigeria and KAA Gent)

Lamine Camara (Senegal and Generation Foot/Metz)

Pape Amadou Diallo (Senegal and Generation Foot/Metz)

Pape Demba Diop (Senegal and Zulte Waregem)

Amara Diouf (Senegal and Generation Foot)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Abdelhak Benchikha (USM Alger)

Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

Juan Micha Obiang (Equatorial Guinea)

Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)

Baciro Cande (Guinea Bissau)

Amir Abdou (Mauritania)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Chiquinho Conde (Mozambique)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Pape Thiaw (Senegal – CHAN)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cape Verde

The Gambia

Guinea Bissau

Equatorial Guinea

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Senegal

Tanzania

Club of the Year (Men)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

USM Alger (Algeria)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Raja Club Athletic (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

