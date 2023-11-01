The alumni of the Department of Communication Arts, University of Uyo (Uniuyo), are scheduled to have their inaugural reunion on 3 and 4 November.

The reunion will be held at noon daily at the annexe campus of the university.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, will co-chair the event with two other renowned journalists, Akpandem James and Iboro Otongaran. The three are graduates of the department.

Herbert Batta, the department’s alumni affairs coordinator, told PREMIUM TIMES that the reunion is primarily to reunite past graduates of the department in one place, and also get them to be involved in the development and building of the new faculty through fundraising.

The Communication Arts Department of the University of Uyo was, in 2021, approved by the University Senate to operate as a Faculty of Communication and Media Studies with about seven departments.

Mr Batta, an associate professor, said the alumni of the faculty have to be actively involved in the building and development of the faculty, as it cannot be left alone to just the government or to the university management.

“If you had learnt from a faculty, benefitted from a faculty and you have become successful, the only reasonable thing to do is to make an impact so that the system can continue to build itself,” he said.

He said an election would be conducted during the reunion to elect leaders to manage the affairs of the alumni association.

“That way, they can invest funds, they can come for inspection and make sure their funds are properly invested in the things that will bring glory to the faculty,” Mr Batta added.

The reunion will also feature an award presentation to pioneer professors of the faculty for their services, as well as to honour distinguished alumni who have contributed immensely to the development of the faculty, according to the alumni affairs coordinator.

The Under-Secretary-General for Research, Evaluation, and Foresight at the Organisation of Southern Cooperation, Jacob Jacob, will present an academic lecture titled, The Strategic Role of Communication and Media Studies in Endogenous National Development.

The Head, Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission, Omoniyi Ibietan, will present a keynote paper titled, From Ohio to Abuja: Throbbing Dance of Social Communication and the Future of Nigerian Democracy.

Messrs Jacob and Ibietan are graduates of Uniuyo’s Communication Arts Department.

Uniuyo’s Vice-Chancellor, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, is expected to attend the event.

