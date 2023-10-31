President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm the 10 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) he nominated for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week.

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Tuesday.

The RECs commissioners were appointed to serve for a five year term each, pending their confirmation by the Senate.

They are Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom) Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo) Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti) Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe) Shehu Wahab (Kwara) Mohammed Yelwa (Niger).

Others are Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), Isma’ila Kaura Moyi (Zamfara), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos) and Aminu Kasimu Idris (Nasarawa).

They will be posted to states other than their own if confirmed by the upper legislative chamber.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that at least two among the new electoral commissioners may be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and two others were also found to be long-term allies of prominent politicians serving in the Tinubu administration.

The appointment of the four was contrary to the provision of the Nigerian constitution.

Third schedule of the constitution prohibits the appointment of a partisan person into INEC in Item F, paragraph 14.

“There shall be for each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, a Resident Electoral Commissioner who shall be a person of unquestionable integrity and shall not be a member of any political party,” section 14, 3(b) states.

IMr Tinubu, in his letter to the Senate, asked the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the confirmation request.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

